Lotto bosses calling on lucky winners to hold on to tickets as it extends prize claim period

The National Lottery has extended the period of time that lucky winners can collect prizes on all draws and certain scratch card games in order to encourage people to stay at home and not require them to make any unnecessary journeys during the current public health emergency.

This means that any lucky winners of Lotto and Lotto Plus, Lotto 54321, Euromillions and Euromillions Plus, Telly Bingo, Daily Millions and Daily Millions Plus draws from 9th January 2020 until draws in the week 5th July 2020 will have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize.

The prize claims extension applies to winners who purchased their tickets in-store, online at www.lottery.ie and via the National Lottery App.

Changes will also apply to scratch card games that were due to expire in April.

Winners of prizes on the following scratch card games, Crossword Doubler, Crossword Plus, Diamond Bingo Doubler, Bingo Times 10, Congratulations, Hampers Sweets & Treats Christmas Countdown, and Merry Money, will now have until the 1st August to collect their prizes.

Prizes can be collected in the usual way from National Lottery retail agents, at An Post Claim Centres and at Lottery HQ by appointment only.

The National Lottery asks all players to keep tickets safe, to continue to heed the advice of Government and practice social and physical distancing if they are collecting prizes in store.