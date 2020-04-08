Hail, rain or Covid-19, Naas Oil and King’s Gala continue to serve their customers

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Naas-based oil distributor Naas Oil have been working tirelessly over the past few weeks to meet all customers’ needs, and will continue to do so over the coming days and weeks.

With tight travel restrictions in place, customers have more ways than ever to order oil.

Orders can be placed in a matter of minutes via their website, www.naasoil.ie, or by emailing enquiries to sales@naasoil.ie where a member of staff will reply as quickly as possible.

Deliveries take place from Monday to Saturday, with all drivers following HSE guidelines on social distancing when delivering orders. Delivery receipts will be left in a suitable location at customer’s property after delivery.

Naas Oil have a 24 hour fuel card system at The Maudlins Industrial Estate, Monread Road, Naas, Co. Kildare which will also take DCI cards.

KING’S GALA

Elsewhere, the chain of King’s Gala, Circle K Service Stations throughout Leinster are operating as normal and open 24/7, with all customers advised to exercise social distancing while using the hatches at all stores.

At all our Service Stations Naas Oil/King Group are providing protective gloves, sanitizers for customers in line with best practice.

All stations also act as order points for home heating oil or agricultural diesel, so please ask any member of staff to assist.

THANK YOU

The staff and management at both Naas and King’s Gala wish to sincerely thank their customers for their continued business and patience over the past few weeks.