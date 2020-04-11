Study Right revision: The best way to learn maths is to do questions

Welcome to the Revise.ie’s new column. Over the next number of weeks we are going to take you through the Leaving and Junior Cycle courses.

We will give you practical advice on what to study, how to study and where to study. We are going to give you help with all the essential parts of each course.

We will also be breaking each subject down into manageable parts. How you do of course depends on you but with our help we are confident we can help you to reach your targets.

Revise.ie was set up in Kilkenny 14 years ago by Carl Lynch a maths teacher in St Kieran’s college. The company grew from providing maths grinds to helping students in a wide range of subjects.

Supervised study followed along with intensive revision courses at Christmas and Easter. In 2009 Revise opened a second centre in Cavan which has also proven to be a huge success.

Over the years we have developed expertise in all aspects of our service. We have helped thousands of students to achieve higher grades in their exams.

We are excited by the opportunity to develop again by helping and many more students through the medium of these articles. So join with us as we guide you on your journey to success through these important exams.

Each week we will offer articles on key areas of a variety of Subjects for both Leaving and Junior Cycle.

Right place to study

There may be a few options for you so let’s go through them and we will look at the pros and the cons.

a) Study at home

You may have no option. You are going to set up a room for study at home.

It is no good studying at the kitchen table and listening to all that goes on in the house. This is not study. You need a room away from distractions. It could be your bedroom but it is better if it a separate room. Keep it neat and tidy so that there is less time wasted looking for books or notes. This study space should be warm but not too warm. Leave the technology well out of reach. It will only serve to distract you.

Set up a timetable. Set up a start time. Allow yourself to take a few breaks. Ideally around 50 minutes is ideal for each session. Every student is different. Perhaps you perform better in shorter or longer sessions. Find your optimum time and stick to it. Take breaks of a consistent length of time. 15 minutes is probably a good rule of thumb. Have a finish time.

If you create a routine for yourself, you will perform much better.

b) Supervised Study

A lot of schools have after school study. Is it something for you? It must be constructive. If you are there just to be with your friends or spend the whole time looking out the window then do not waste your time and money.

A lot of towns now have centres like Revise.ie in Cavan and Kilkenny. Is this for you?

We like to think that our study is a little different. Like schools we are strict and will not put up with any messing. Unlike schools we are a great place to make and meet new friends during our well structured breaks.

Some students do after school study and then do more at home.

Some people do after school and then study with Revise.ie.

Some go home and then go to study with Revise.ie.

What’s best for you? Only you will know. There is a cost for some of these options so you have to decide.

How to study maths

The following is a list that I recommend when it comes to studying maths. Whether you are top Higher Level student aiming for a H1 or a struggling Ordinary Level candidate looking for an O7 these guidelines will help you maximize your maths study.

1. You must be present in class. Continually missing classes leads to falling behind. If you do miss a class catch up. Get the notes and any other relevant work from the class and go through it. It is much easier to keep on top of your work and understand small amounts at a time.

2. You must listen in class.

3. When you are stuck ask questions. The best classes I have had are those with plenty of questions and student interaction. If asking questions is something you personally find difficult then make sure to listen closely when others ask questions.

4. You must do your homework. Homework is vital. Split homework into two sections every day after school.

Firstly revise the work that was done in class that day. Read over problems again and then re write them in order to really understand them. Debate cards can be extremely useful as each card can have clear and concise notes

When revising it is essential to know:

1. Vocabulary – the correct meaning of different words and phrases.

2. Formulae. Not a huge amount but this must be covered well.

3. Methods – That’s the hard part. You need to practice a lot.

After doing revision then move onto the written homework given by the teacher. This has to be done with restrictions. Always try and do these questions using NO notes and NO help.

If you can fully understand what the question is and how to answer it without notes then that is a good sign.

The best way to learn with maths is to do questions.