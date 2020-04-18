All Things Interior: Create a stylish coffee table

As many of us are working from home or self-isolating during the Covid-19 crisis, I thought it might be nice to do a column with advice and tips on how to stylise your coffee table.

This is a simple project that you can do any time you have some free time on your hands, and the good thing about this week's column is that most of the items I suggest can be found in your home.

Traditionally, a coffee table was primarily about function. However, it has evolved over the years to become an impression of your personality and creative flair. The key is to ensure that the table can act as a functional piece for that cup of tea, remote control or book, but that it also looks styled and attractive.

Here are my Top Five Tips to create a stylish coffee table

Tip 1:

Composition. Think about the items you would like to display on your coffee table. They need to have a common thread. This could be style, colour or shape to ensure they work together as a whole. Take into account your existing colour scheme in your living room. Suggested items that can work well on coffee table displays are books stacked to give height, floral arrangements, candles, pretty stacked coasters, bowls with shells, etc.

A conversation piece is also a great idea, so if you have something beautiful from your travels, then allow it to take centre stage in your display to create a talking point.

Tip 2:

Don’t overload your display with too many items as it may look untidy.

If unsure, consider the power

of three.

This can be three objects of varying height, or, if you have a large table, consider three separate displays that still work together.

Tip 3:

A tray is a great option when styling your coffee table. A tray can unify items as it makes you work within the confines of the tray size. It is also a very easy way to clear the table should you require more space for a takeaway on movie night. If you're unsure of colour, opt for an acrylic or mirror tray.

Tip 4:

Create visual interest by choosing items of different heights. If you choose items of the same height then nothing will get noticed. However, if you tier your items then it will draw in the eye and showcase your display. Be careful not to choose anything too tall as you don’t want to obstruct the view of people seeing each other.

Tip 5:

Lastly, you have put the work in so make sure to examine your display from every angle to ensure that all your guests have a great view of your beautiful coffee table. Make sure you choose items that work well from every angle. For example, a picture frame will not work well from every angle as it is likely that someone will be looking at the back of the frame. However, a vase or candle on the other hand will look well from all angles.

I hope you found this column helpful and are feeling excited about styling your coffee table. If you're feeling creative, then please do drop me an email with a picture of your completed coffee table and I’ll be happy to profile them on my Aspire Design Facebook page. Simply email them to info@aspiredesign.ie and I’ll also have a prize for the best one. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in my column then please drop me a line.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.