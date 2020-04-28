How to stay active and connected during the lockdown

Kildare County Council is supportin the Government's recently launched a national campaign called 'In This Together' to help people to stay active and connected in these challenging times.

As part of this campaign, the Government is also launching a new initiative called ‘Let’s Play Ireland’.

Read more County Kildare news

This initiative is aimed at promoting play for all children living in Ireland during the COVID-19 emergency. Campaign content includes ideas for playing at home and outside and information on the value of play in a crisis.

The campaign is supported by the web page https://bit.ly/LetsPlayIreland and by the

Twitter hashtag #letsplayireland. Play has never been more important.

KCC will also make every effort to assist national efforts at local level in the context of its current play strategy.