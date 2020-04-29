Man arrested and charged in connection with Kildare fuel pump drive offs

Gardaí investigating the theft of fuel or 'drive offs' from various filling stations across counties Dublin and Kildare have arrested and charged a man aged in his late 20s.

Drive offs are where fuel is put into a vehicle but not paid for before the vehicle leaves the filling station.

Gardaí today arrested the man at his home. He was taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Full admissions were made by the man in relation to 20 incidents of fuel theft with a combined value of €846.51 occurring between February 12 of last year and last Sunday, April 26.

The man has been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.