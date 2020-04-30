Bluebells and Buskers Rathangan fundraiser to move online this Sunday

The annual Bluebells and Buskers festival, which takes place at Killinthomas Woods in Rathangan each year, has been cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 restrictions - but a replacement event will take place online.

Run by the O'Loughlin family, Bluebells and Buskers sees punters enjoying both the spring flora in the woods, plus performances from local musical talent. It has taken place for the last six years.

This Sunday, March 3, Backyard and Buskers will take place from 11am to 2pm for Hope(d), the local mental health charity which supports those who need counselling and other therapies.

You will be able to tune in on Facebook to Backyard and Buskers on Sunday 3rd and get to see a wonderful team of musicians busking in their backyards.

You can donate to the event via Gofundme. Some €350 has been raised as of Thursday evening, and the organisers hope to top the €2,000 mark.