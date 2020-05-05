'Not a bad week ahead,' says forecaster with some rain and mild weather on the way
We'll take it!
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
"Not a bad week ahead," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly with some rain and mild weather on the way.
According to www.carlowweather.com, it will be mainly dry apart from far South.
"Some rain in Southern areas Wednesday also before showers become a little more widespread and not much expected.
"Some showers possible Friday also. Mild week but cool near East coasts," Alan added.
