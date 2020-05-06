'Still looking like a blast of cold air moving down from Sunday,' says forecaster

Cold weather ahead

"Still looking like a blast of cold air moving down from Sunday," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly. 

According to www.carlowweather.com, longer range charts are predicting a late northern plunge of cold air.

Check out the cold weather making its arrival below: 