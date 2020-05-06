'Still looking like a blast of cold air moving down from Sunday,' says forecaster
Be advised!
Cold weather ahead
"Still looking like a blast of cold air moving down from Sunday," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, longer range charts are predicting a late northern plunge of cold air.
Check out the cold weather making its arrival below:
From a high of 20c Saturday to a high of just 10c Sunday! This weekend is going to be a strange one with a sudden sharp drop in temperatures. pic.twitter.com/5MF2kLldC8— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 6, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on