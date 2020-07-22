Forensics delay raised in Donadea drugs case prosecution

A man allegedly found in possession of a quantity of cannabis and cocaine had his case adjourned at a Naas District Court sitting on July 9 last.

Terry Murphy, 30, whose address was given as Hortland, Donadea, faces allegations of possessing a drug and possessing a drug for the purpose of sale or supply at Hortland, Donadea, on February 22 last.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said at a previous sitting that the case was first listed in February, and no directions on how the issue should proceed have been issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He added that his strict instructions are to have this proceed as soon as possible.

“We are coming up to nearly five months, this should have been analysed,” added Mr Kennelly.

He added that the defendant is very anxious “to get this over” and had a job offer in Scotland that he could not take up.

Sgt Brian Jacob said the delay was not down to the DPP but to the fact that Forensic Science Ireland is effectively working at 50% capacity on a week on, week off basis.

“We are awaiting analysis,” he told Judge Desmond Zaidan.

On July 9 said that the drugs had been analysed.

However fingerprints and DNA reports are awaited and the Director of Public Prosecutions office wants all these reports. Mr Kennelly again queried the delay and asked why it is taking so long to proceed. He opposed an application made by Sgt Jacob for an adjournment until October.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the matter until September 17.