'Erratic driving' tip leads midlands gardaí to arrest drug driver and recover heroin and cannabis

Gardaí in Portlaoise arrested a drug driver last Tuesday, and recovered a quantity of heroin and cannabis.

Members of Laois Road Policing Unit were alerted to the motorist following a call from a concerned member of the public regarding erratic driving in Portlaoise.

The Laois Roads Policing Unit assisted by Portlaoise members intercepted this vehicle and a roadside oral fluid sample indicated the presence of opiates and cannabis.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, while a quantity of cannabis and heroin was also found during this incident.

Members of the public can report traffic related incidents using the dedicated Garda Traffic Watch number on lo-call 1890 205 805.