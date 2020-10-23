Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

Neeba Hair & Beauty

Location: Cutlery Road, Newbridge

With heavy hearts we are closed for six weeks but you can book your December appointment online or on our app. Retail and Christmas pressies are available to buy on our online shop.

K Leisure

Location: Naas, Newbridge and Athy

It’s with deep regret we must close our doors again. At all times we will follow the advice of government and public health bodies. That being said, it is very disappointing and our mission remains unchanged, get more people more active more often.

Until then, from the 85 staff at K Leisure in Naas, Newbridge and Athy, stay safe, wear a mask, wash your hands and we look forward to welcoming everyone back in a few weeks.

Callan Skip Hire

Location: Rathangan, serving customers across Kildare

Hi everyone. As Callan Skip Hire is deemed essential under waste management, it's business as usual for us! We are taking every precaution to protect our customers and our employees by following all Covid health and safety guidelines.

To book in or for any queries please call 045 528543 or visit our website.

Life Credit Union

Location: Serving Kildare members from its offices in Naas, Monread, Newbridge and Maynooth

Following the latest Covid 19 announcement we want to reassure members that we will remain open during level 5 restrictions.

However, we encourage members to stay safe at home and carry out your credit union business online or over the phone. You can easily apply for a PIN for Online Banking through our website or by calling us on 045 879 622. Please look out for one another and stay safe. Let’s all do our part over the next six weeks.

Discount Designer Tiles and Bathroom

Location: Johnstown

We will remain open under Level 5 of the Living with Covid plan to support our colleagues and customers on sites and in the building trade. Stay safe everyone, wear a mask and wash your hands.

