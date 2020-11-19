Huawei team up with Irish social media star to celebrate the launch of the P Smart 2021

HUAWEI, the world’s leading technology company, has teamed up with Irish social media star Tadhg Fleming to launch the new P Smart 2021 as the hunt for Ireland's next lockdown star steps up a gear.

Huawei today unveiled research into Irish people’s changing social media behaviour during the COVID-19 pandemic, revealing that more than half of Irish people spent up to 9 hours a day on their smartphones during the first lockdown of 2020.

Whatsmore, 47% of people reported spending an increased amount of time on social media channels such as Instagram, TikTok and YouTube in particular.

The survey, undertaken to mark the launch of the new Huawei P Smart 2021, also revealed that a quarter of Irish people planned to either create, upload or watch more video content on social channels during the second national lockdown of 2020.

While the same proportion of people also plan on spending more time socializing as a family or household, and 22% will be trying to read more books, digital continues to dominate as 44% of Irish people reported TikTok dances as the ‘biggest lockdown trend’ (even over the banana bread craze!).

A staggering 43% started using TikTok for the first time during lockdown and we've seen examples of people turning into overnight successes on the growing social media platform.

YouTube star Tadhg Fleming and his dad Derry are an example of those who have embraced the TikTok trend; their hilarious life updates across social media shot them to fame around three years ago, and his content on TikTok has gained the Kerry native over 2 million followers, and now a partnership with Huawei to launch the all-new Huawei P Smart 2021.

“I am delighted to partner with Huawei to launch the HUAWEI P Smart 2021, it is a brilliant phone for anyone who is an avid social media user and content creator," Tadhg said.

"I spend so many hours of my day creating so it’s really important for me to have a device that can keep up. The P Smart has an incredible 22.5W SuperCharge 5000mAh battery, and that combined with a 48MP Quad Camera means it has everything I need.

"To celebrate I am inviting my followers on social media to take on a TikTok challenge, so be sure to check it out!”

“We are excited to bring this product to the Irish market and get it in the hands of more fantastic creators like Tadhg. In the newest addition to the HUAWEI P Smart Series, we combined stylish design and essential innovations at great value to meet the needs of today’s young consumers," commented Zena Ross, Head of Marketing at Huawei Ireland.

"It is packed with a beautifully big display for immersive viewing, an enduring battery life that keeps up with social media usage as well as a smarter camera that allows users to capture what they see effortlessly, making it stand out as a photography, entertainment and social companion.”

As three-quarters of Irish people expect the pandemic to have a considerable impact on their finances and 69% plan to either cut back on day to day purchases such as takeaway coffee or ‘spend smarter’, this handset presents a more budget-friendly alternative to the usual options at only €169. The device is pre-installed with AppGallery & Petal Search bringing you all your favourite social media apps including Tik Tok in just one click.

Huawei is working to build a sustainable future, to help reduce society’s impact on the planet, aiming to minimise resource use, maximise the service life of the product and promote recycling. By using less plastic, less paper and environmentally friendly ink, many small steps can make a big difference.

The Huawei P smart 2021 (RRP €169) comes in Midnight Black and is available for purchase now in Three & Vodafone stores or via their website.