Kildare Property Watch: Charming and spacious Burtown home

Jordan Auctioneers have just brought to the market a superb detached 3,000 sq ft residence with large detached double garage to rear c. 880 sq.ft. on circa 0.57 acres at Burtown, Athy.

Radharc na Coille is located just a two-minute drive to the M9 motorway, set within its own private grounds.

This charming home was built circa 2000 and is accessed via electric gates to a gravel driveway. It is set back from the road and surrounded by mature landscaped gardens and numerous trees, giving great privacy on all sides.

The accommodation is laid out over two floors comprising bright and spacious reception rooms in addition to five bedrooms (four ensuite) and a conservatory.

Features include woodgrain PVC double glazed windows, PVC fascia and soffits, three-zone heating system, filtration system, CCTV and security alarm.

High standard

The house is finished to a very high standard throughout and is an ideal family home located within a 25 minute drive of both Naas and Newbridge.

The property is for sale by private treaty and Jordans are quoting €425,000 for the entire

Additional information is available from Mark Neylon of the selling agents on 045 433550.