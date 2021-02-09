National Stud inducted into Hall of Fame at awards ceremony

The Irish National Stud near Kildare town was a big winner at this week’s Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association (ITBA) National Breeding & Racing Awards 2020.

At this year’s Virtual Ceremony, the Irish National Stud was inducted into the ITBA Hall of Fame while the ITBA Next Generation Award 2020 was awarded to Clare Manning from Boherguy Stud.

The prestigious ITBA Hall of Fame award is in recognition of the Irish National Stud’s invaluable contribution to the Irish thoroughbred industry over many decades and for the contribution it continues to make; from the stallions it stands, to its world-renowned thoroughbred breeding course and the impact the stud makes as a national tourist attraction. On behalf of the Irish State, Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue accepted this most deserving award.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the achievement by noting: “It is particularly fitting that this year’s inductee into the Hall of Fame is the Irish National Stud, which since its establishment has played an integral part in the Irish thoroughbred industry at home and abroad.

"Many of today’s leaders of the Irish thoroughbred industry graduated from the INS’s breeding course, which has earned itself a world class reputation.”

The ITBA Next Generation Award 2020 went to Boherguy Stud’s Clare Manning, the daughter of legardary jockey Kevin Manning. Clare had an outstanding 2020 with noteworthy sales at the Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale, Goffs Autumn Online Yearling Sale and Tattersalls Ireland November Flat Foal and Breeding-Stock Sale.

The Wild Geese Award 2020 went to the richly deserving Gordon Cunningham of Curragmore Stud in New Zealand.

Thanking the ITBA for his invitation, President Michael D. Higgins, paid tribute to the Irish Thoroughbred Industry: “The Irish racing and breeding sector is recognized internationally, and for some time, as one with a proud tradition of excellence. This is an indigenous and mostly rural industry that makes a valuable contribution to the social, economic and cultural fabric of this country”.

Concluding the evening, ITBA chairman John McEnery said: “Despite all the many challenges facing the industry in 2020, Irish breeders and Irish bred horses continued to excel on both the national and international stage. We are indebted to our loyal sponsors without whom we would be unable to stage these awards. We were delighted with the level of participation and engagement by the many viewers, who tuned in from all corners of the bloodstock world via social media to acknowledge the wonderful people and horses who made 2020 such a memorable year for the Irish thoroughbred breeding industry”. Congratulations to all deserving winners!”

ITBA National Breeding & Racing Awards 2020– Winners