Kildare girl named Ireland's Best Young Translator

A Kildare girl has been named as Ireland's best young translator in an European Union competition.

Alba Doherty-Madrigal from Maynooth Post Primary School is the Irish winner of this year's Juvenes Translatores (Young Translators) contest for secondary schools. She won for her Spanish to English translation on the theme of ‘Navigating in challenging times – together we are stronger'.

Some 45 Irish students took part, representing 10 schools.

"I am so glad I was able to take part in this competition as I have undoubtedly learned more about translating and about these languages," said Alba. "I believe learning languages is a crucial skill as they can bridge cultural and communicative gaps."

The Juvenes Translatores contest is an annual event organised by the European Commission that aims to promote language learning in schools and give young people a taste of what it's like to be a translator.

Staff translators at the Commission selected 27 winners (one per EU country) from among almost the 2,800 participants across Europe. In addition, 248 students received special mentions for outstanding translations.

Alba will receive her award in an online ceremony in July.