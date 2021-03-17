LATEST: 58 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Fifty-eight new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland today, out of a national total of 557. Seventeen additional deaths have been attributed to the virus, nine of which occurred in March.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 – 94 years.

Of the cases notified today:

262 are men / 291 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

229 in Dublin, 58 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 24 in Tipperary and the remaining 181 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 350 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of March 14th, 617,050 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 452,554 people have received their first dose and 164,496 people have received their second dose.