Driver mounts path and hits three people in Midlands incident

A garda investigation is underway after a car injured three people when mounting a footpath in Mullingar on St Patrick's Day.

Gardaí in the town say they are investigating the incident that occurred on the Link Road, Mullingar, yesterday evening Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at approximately 5.30pm.

"A car mounted the footpath and injured a number of pedestrians. The car left the scene," they confirmed.

"All three pedestrians were removed to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar with injuries. One male pedestrian (36 years) received serious injuries and the female pedestrian (35 years) and a female baby received minor injuries. All three remain in hospital at this time.

"A man has since presented himself to Gardaí in Mullingar and is assisting Gardaí with their investigation."

The investigation is ongoing.