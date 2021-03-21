LATEST: 44 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Forty-four new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today, out of a total of 769 nationwide. Two further deaths, both of which occurred in March, have also been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Of today's new cases, 381 are men / 378 are women; 75% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old. Some 284 cases are in Dublin, 67 in Donegal, 47 in Offaly, 45 in Meath, 44 in Kildare, and the remaining 282 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 360 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 82 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of March 18, 654,251 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 478,725 people have received their first dose and 175,526 people have received their second dose.