The Court Yard Hotel in Leixlip is hiring staff

The Court Yard Hotel in Leixlip is getting set to reopen this summer, and is currently hiring staff.

It is recruiting for both flexible part-time and full-time positions in the following roles:

• Housekeeping/Accommodation Assistants

• Kitchen Porter

• Bar Server

• Restaurant Server

• Receptionist

* Experience essential *

To apply, please email your CV to Emma from the HR Department at hr@courtyard.ie

Visit www.courtyard.ie. or call 01 6295100.

