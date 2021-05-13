Make an appointment to view with Nolan Properties, Sallins

From last Monday, May 10, prospective purchasers and tenants can now view homes again, for sale and to let, by appointment.

If you are thinking of selling or renting out your home, please call us on 045 855820 whereby we will be only too happy to help!

As Kildare prepares to reopen — hopefully for good — after the Covid-19 lockdown, the Leinster Leader/KildareNow is launching its Back In Business campaign to support local retailers and the community.

Each day on our website we will highlight two local Kildare businesses, as part of our Two for Today effort to support the local community, secure and create local jobs, and keep our towns and villages alive. The Leinster Leader has been here for Kildare through thick and thin since 1880, and we will continue to deliver all that’s happening in news, sport and entertainment in print and online in the county.