Pop into Naas Paving and Patio Centre for all your gardening needs

For all your gardening needs this summer. Pop in and have a look at our fantastic range.

Naas Paving and Patio Centre is a family run business steeped in knowledge, with over 40 years experience in the paving and patio industry. Since starting our business 20 years ago our customers have been given the much needed time for their individual projects.

At Naas Patio Centre you can choose from hundreds of quality items and at prices that are very affordable. We also provide a free call out and measure service provided by our fully trained fitters so you don’t need to leave the comfort of your own home if preferred.

We are located at Newhall, Naas.

Visit www.naaspatiocentre.com or follow us on INSTAGRAM. Call 045 87 99 30 or email info@naaspatiocentre.com.

As Kildare prepares to reopen — hopefully for good — after the Covid-19 lockdown, the Leinster Leader/KildareNow is launching its Back In Business campaign to support local retailers and the community.

Each day on our website we will highlight two local Kildare businesses, as part of our Two for Today effort to support the local community, secure and create local jobs, and keep our towns and villages alive. The Leinster Leader has been here for Kildare through thick and thin since 1880, and we will continue to deliver all that’s happening in news, sport and entertainment in print and online in the county.