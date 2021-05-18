Visit Hardware Heaven for all your hardware needs this summer. Open 7 days a week. For all your Hardware and DIY needs, including home, painting and decorating, gardening and DIY.

Hardware Heaven is based in Crookstown Business Park, Ballitore, Athy, Co. Kildare. Eircode R14 K125.

Follow Hardware Heaven on FACEBOOK or www.hardwareheaven.ie. Call 059 8623814 or email sales@hardwareheaven.ie.

As Kildare prepares to reopen — hopefully for good — after the Covid-19 lockdown, the Leinster Leader/KildareNow is launching its Back In Business campaign to support local retailers and the community.

Each day on our website we will highlight two local Kildare businesses, as part of our Two for Today effort to support the local community, secure and create local jobs, and keep our towns and villages alive. The Leinster Leader has been here for Kildare through thick and thin since 1880, and we will continue to deliver all that’s happening in news, sport and entertainment in print and online in the county.