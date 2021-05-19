Book now for the Silken Thomas, Kildare, as it gets set to reopen

We are so happy that from the 7th of June we can welcome back customers to our outdoor dining area at the Silken Thomas, Kildare. Preparations are at an advanced stage, ensuring we create a safe, warm and welcoming environment for both our guests and staff to enjoy. Our booking system is now live, so click that 'Book Now' button!!

As Kildare prepares to reopen — hopefully for good — after the Covid-19 lockdown, the Leinster Leader/KildareNow is launching its Back In Business campaign to support local retailers and the community.

Each day on our website we will highlight two local Kildare businesses, as part of our Two for Today effort to support the local community, secure and create local jobs, and keep our towns and villages alive. The Leinster Leader has been here for Kildare through thick and thin since 1880, and we will continue to deliver all that’s happening in news, sport and entertainment in print and online in the county.