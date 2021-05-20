Sort out your corporate social media, web design and digital marketing with Cosmos.ie

Here at Sallins-based Cosmos, our focus is achieving quality online results for our clients. Stephen and a team of creative minds will help you market your business online, through your website and social media activities, giving you a real opportunity to connect with your target audience.

Cosmos was founded by Stephen Kearney in 2016, from there it has grown based on trustworthy business relationships and quality results.

Follow Cosmos on FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM. Visit www.cosmos.ie or call 086 0394795.

As Kildare prepares to reopen — hopefully for good — after the Covid-19 lockdown, the Leinster Leader/KildareNow is launching its Back In Business campaign to support local retailers and the community.

Each day on our website we will highlight two local Kildare businesses, as part of our Two for Today effort to support the local community, secure and create local jobs, and keep our towns and villages alive. The Leinster Leader has been here for Kildare through thick and thin since 1880, and we will continue to deliver all that’s happening in news, sport and entertainment in print and online in the county.