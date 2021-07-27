Jobs Alert: The Orchard, Celbridge, is hiring staff

The Orchard Home, Garden and Cafe in Celbridge is now recruiting for the following postions:
Furniture Sales Assistant (Experience Essential)
Warehouse manager
Seasonal Workers
Customer service advisor
Please email C.V. To: humanresources@theorchard.ie
