Kildare TD champions party's housing plan: "This is practical and immediate"

A Kildare TD has said that renters in North Kildare are facing double jeopardy with run-away rents and few affordable properties available.

Commenting on the quarterly Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) rent-index for North Kildare, Réada Cronin said: "The RTB figures show rents have risen an average 7 per cent across the state this year, with the average rent now €1,352 a month.

This means hardworking renters in North Kildare are digging deeper, that’s when they actually find a home to rent.

My office is out the door, my phones are hopping with people desperate to get an affordable place to rent and unable to find one. People are reporting 1800 euro being asked for small, three-bed semis."

She continued: "Rents in Dublin have breached the 4 per cent rent cap, rising by 4.4 per cent.

Rents outside Dublin have risen by an alarming 10 per cent. Inflation was at over 3 per cent last month and many economists believe this will continue to rise, putting workers under more pressure in their rental and living costs."

She added that she believes it is clear from the new Housing Plan that the government has no plan to tackle runaway rents: "I believe their view is our workers can put up and shut up."

"The delivery of the long-promised cost-rental legislation is slow and even then, most of these rents will not be genuinely affordable to the ordinary worker, who is stuck between a rock and a hard place, unable to rent and unable to buy. Their lives are being put on hold for the lack of what is essential to every human being – a home."

Ms Cronin continued: "This is no way to be living. People are losing the best years of their lives waiting for a home. This has to stop.

In Sinn Féin we have a clear plan to help renters and to deliver genuinely affordable homes.

We would ban rent increases for three years and introduce a refundable tax credit worth one month’s rent for private, rental- sector tenants."

She concluded: "This is practical and immediate help when and how people need it."

Last week, Ms Réada Cronin hit out at the presence of 10 vacant homes in Prosperous.

In related Sinn Féin news, Ms Cronin's fellow colleague Patricia Ryan recently expressed her support for her party's new Housing Bill, just after it passed its first stage in Dáil Éireann.