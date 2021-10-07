Gardaí investigating burglary in Clane

File Photo of Garda Station lantern
Gardaí are investigating a burglary that took place in the Clane area last week.
The incident happened in the Ballinagappa area on Thursday, September 30.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in Clane, Co Kildare on the 30th September 2021.
"It is not known at this time if any property was taken.
"No arrests have been made.
"Investigations are ongoing."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.