13/10/2021

UPDATE: Gardaí tracking missing girl have located her safe and sound, two arrested

Gardaí tracking young girl travelling with parents in contravention of court order

File Pic: Aoife Haynes with her parents

Ciarán Mather

The Child Rescue Ireland Alert (CRI) that was released by gardaí yesterday for missing a two-year-old  has now been stood down.
 
Aoife Haynes Murphy has been located safe and well in the Dublin area. 

At approximately 10:10am on Tuesday, October 12, Aoife was taken by her parents, Paul Murphy and Kimberley Haynes, from Swinford Health Centre in County Mayo.

It is understood that this was done in contravention of a court order.

Following investigations, An Garda Síochána believed that the pair fled to the Dublin City Centre area.

Two adults, a man and a woman aged in their 30s, have been arrested for an offence contrary to Section 15 Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

They are both currently being detained at a Garda Station in Dublin.

While An Garda Síochána said it is not providing any further information relating to the matter at present, the organisation issued a public statement expressing their gratitude to the people of Ireland for their help: "We would like to thank the public, media and other agencies for assistance provided during this alert. No further media action is required at this time."

