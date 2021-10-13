Kildare Gardaí investigating after two men assaulted on road

File Photo
Two men were taken to hospital after they were attacked while walking in Celbridge on Sunday night last.
The victims aged in their 20s were assaulted on the Clane Road after a car stopped and their attacker got out and approached them.
The men were taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault which occurred on the Clane Road in Celbridge, Co Kildare on Sunday, 10th October 2021 at approximately 10.15pm.
"Two men (20s) where attacked by a lone male during the incident.
"Both men were later taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown in Dublin where they received treatment for their injuries.
"No arrests have been made. Investigations ongoing."
