FOR SALE: Former army officer's house built nearly 200 years ago

The property in Kildare Town
A house built as an army officer's house in 1830 is for sale.
The asking price for the four-bed home is €395,000.
Ulster Lodge on French Furze Road in Kildare town has a large sitting room, a dining room with patio door access to the side garden, family-room and a generous kitchen.
The first floor has four double bedrooms and a bathroom.
All rooms are light-filled and well-proportioned.
There is an enclosed yard to the front with ample car parking and a double garage.
The property is set on c.0.3 acres.
Additional storage sheds are located to the side of the residence, in an enclosed yard.
There is a well-maintained mature walled garden which offers privacy.
