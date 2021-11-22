Search

22/11/2021

Army representatives due to meet at RACO conference in Naas today

Army representatives due to meet at RACO conference in Naas today

File pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A number of representatives from the Permanent Defence Forces (PDF) are due to meet at the annual Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (RACO) conference in Naas today.

It has been confirmed that the group will consider whether it should affiliate itself with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU).

Speaking ahead of the conference, Commandant Conor King told the Irish public that officers "over-committed and burned-out." 

He added that there is "frustration and palpable concern" around the continuing depletion of the force’s numbers, as well as remuneration and HR issues, which he said has been adversely affecting the PDF’ ability to recruit.  

It is also understood that further female representation is being sought for RACO, as well as the PDF as a whole.

Cmmt King will raise the issue with the Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney when he attends the conference on Tuesday.

Memories of destroyed Newbridge courthouse feature in Kildare local history project

Walk down memory lane

According to an article from The Irish Examiner, little has been done to address many of these issues, which were extensively highlighted in a study involving 700 officers which was carried out as far back as 2016 by University of Limerick academics on the then state of the PDF.

It was reported that double and treble-jobbing has increased since then as those left behind plug gaps due to continuing numbers quitting the country's military, and that some PDF officers are working up to 70 hours a week. 

In addition, it highlighted that the Working Time Directive has yet to be implemented by the government throughout the PDF.

Earlier this month, RACO said that a figures from a recent report provided further evidence that the PDF cannot recruit its way out of a retention crisis.

RACO represents more than 1,200 PDF officers, ranging from Officer Cadet to Colonel ranks.  

Kildare Senator endorses new female-led food business in Naas

Planning permission sought for standalone café/restaurant unit at shopping centre in Kildare

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media