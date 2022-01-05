Search

05 Jan 2022

Irish Red Cross seeking Kildare Volunteers

Irish Red Cross seeking Kildare Volunteers

The Irish Red Cross (IRC) has announced that it is currently seeking volunteers for County Kildare.

According to Kildare FM radio station, the society said: "demand for at-home visits in support of the elderly as well as isolated and vulnerable households - especially in rural areas - has increased from just a few hundred visits per year to over 15,000 visits during this period".

The IRC added that it has made almost 1,000 patient transfers since March 2020 for non-emergency treatments like chemotherapy or dialysis appointments, in addition to GP or dental appointments for older people.

"As we head into 2022, the IRC expect an excess of 268,000 volunteer hours to have been spent on essential community support work since the start of the pandemic," the society said.

As part of their duties, volunteers will communicate with elderly service users in remote areas by phone or video call, deliver essential supplies - like food, medication, heating supplies & medicine collection.

The society, which has 90 members currently in Kildare, notably saw a 7,500 per cent increase in demand since the pandemic was declared.

Further information about the IRC can be found by clicking here.

