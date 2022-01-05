11 projects from County Kildare in this year's BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021

File Pic: BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021
11 school projects from different schools located in County Kildare have been selected to appear in this year's BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021 (BTYSTE '21).
The annual competition is due to take place next week on Wednesday, January 12 until Friday, January 14.
Three of the projects come from Coláiste Naomh Mhuire in Naas, while three more are from St Wolston's Community School located in Celbridge.
Details about all BTYSTE '21 11 projects, including their title, school, category and project type, can be viewed below:
All listed qualified projects for the BTYSTE '21 competition can be viewed here.
History:
The BTYSTE competition takes place every year and was first thought up by two UCD Physics researchers, a Carmelite Priest, the Rev Dr Burke and Dr Tony Scott.
In 1963, the duo discovered science fairs in the US and tailored the idea for Ireland, launching the first BTYSTE competition in 1965 in the Round Room of Dublin's Mansion House.
It attracted 230 entries and the first ever winner, John Monaghan, has recently retired as Chief Executive Officer of Avigen, a US Biotech company.
According to its website, visitor numbers soared to an all-time high at 59,500 in 2015, as did entries, with a total of 2,077 projects being entered.
