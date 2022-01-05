Search

05 Jan 2022

11 projects from County Kildare in this year's BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021

11 projects from County Kildare in this year's BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021

File Pic: BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

11 school projects from different schools located in County Kildare have been selected to appear in this year's BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021 (BTYSTE '21).

The annual competition is due to take place next week on Wednesday, January 12 until Friday, January 14.

Three of the projects come from Coláiste Naomh Mhuire in Naas, while three more are from St Wolston's Community School located in Celbridge.

Details about all BTYSTE '21 11 projects, including their title, school, category and project type, can be viewed below:

  • Coláiste Lorcáin- Does the use of a singing bin initiative decrease the amount of litter found in and around our secondary school grounds?- Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences, Group
  • Patrician Secondary School- Uscalt.com: Developing an Open Data Ecosystem- Technology, Group
  • Newbridge College- Acid Rain/Superabsorbent Polymer Crystals- Biological and Ecological, Individual
  • Coláiste Naomh Mhuire- RecycleWise- Technology, Group
  • Coláiste Naomh Mhuire- The development of a cost efficient add on to enable all whiteboards to be interactive- Technology, Group
  • Coláiste Naomh Mhuire- Can ‘a mans best friend’ identify their owners different emotions? - Social and Behavioural Sciences, Individual
  • St Wolstan’s Community School- To Investigate the Antibacterial Properties of Different Types of Honey- Biological and Ecological, Group
  • Clongowes Wood College- Canine Colour Psychology; “An Investigation into whether a dog’s colour preferences are influenced by the time of the day”- Biological and Ecological, Individual
  • Cross And Passion College- Explaining and simplifying the Covid-19 vaccine- Social and Behavioural Sciences, Group
  • St Wolstan’s Community School- Deciphering Dyslexia: A Study in Orthographic Processing- Social and Behavioural Sciences, Group
  • St Wolstan’s Community School- The Truth of Knowledge- Social and Behavioural Sciences, Group

All listed qualified projects for the BTYSTE '21 competition can be viewed here.

Kildare County Council are advertising six properties on Choice Based Letting

History:

The BTYSTE competition takes place every year and was first thought up by two UCD Physics researchers, a Carmelite Priest, the Rev Dr Burke and Dr Tony Scott.

In 1963, the duo discovered science fairs in the US and tailored the idea for Ireland, launching the first BTYSTE competition in 1965 in the Round Room of Dublin's Mansion House.

It attracted 230 entries and the first ever winner, John Monaghan, has recently retired as Chief Executive Officer of Avigen, a US Biotech company.

According to its website, visitor numbers soared to an all-time high at 59,500 in 2015, as did entries, with a total of 2,077 projects being entered. 

Three Kildare companies win big at Business Awards ceremony

Irish Red Cross seeking Kildare Volunteers

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media