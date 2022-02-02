Search

04 Feb 2022

Music Network to present viola and fiddle concert at the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge, Kildare

Music Network to present viola and fiddle concert at the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge, Kildare

Pic: Riverbank Arts Centre

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Feb 2022 8:03 PM

The Music Network is set to present viola and fiddle musical event at the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge.

It has been confirmed that the event will feature musicians Séamus McGuire, along with singers Gerry O' Beirne and Niamh Varian-Barry.

A statement describing the upcoming event read as follows: "Curiosity, virtuosity and a deep understanding of the Irish tradition are just some of the things that unite this trio of fine musicians.

"A new musical force to be reckoned with, their performances on this Music Network tour will explore traditional grooves, great melody and the beautiful sonority of violas in traditional music."

It continued: "Niamh is a fiddle and viola player, composer, and former lead singer with Solas: a founding member of the Irish Memory Orchestra, she is one of the select few who can cross easily between classical and folk.

"Likewise with Séamus Mcguire, who brings all the richness of the viola to his traditional tunes and his sumptuous compositions for the West Ocean String Quartet and the band Buttons and Bows.

"The go-to guitarist of choice for so many musicians, Gerry O’ Beirne brings to the trio his massive breadth of expertise in so many genres and a glorious voice to boot."

The concert will take place on February 11 at 8pm.

Tickets will cost between €15 and €18.

Further information, in addition to booking, can be found by clicking here.

Ceremony to remember Curragh fireman who died 26 years ago today

Bus Eireann asking Kildare parents to apply for school transport for pupils for this coming September

Kildare charities and community Groups invited to apply for Aldi’s €80,000 Community Grants Programme

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media