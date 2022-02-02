Music Network to present viola and fiddle concert at the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge, Kildare

The Music Network is set to present viola and fiddle musical event at the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge.

It has been confirmed that the event will feature musicians Séamus McGuire, along with singers Gerry O' Beirne and Niamh Varian-Barry.

A statement describing the upcoming event read as follows: "Curiosity, virtuosity and a deep understanding of the Irish tradition are just some of the things that unite this trio of fine musicians.

"A new musical force to be reckoned with, their performances on this Music Network tour will explore traditional grooves, great melody and the beautiful sonority of violas in traditional music."

It continued: "Niamh is a fiddle and viola player, composer, and former lead singer with Solas: a founding member of the Irish Memory Orchestra, she is one of the select few who can cross easily between classical and folk.

"Likewise with Séamus Mcguire, who brings all the richness of the viola to his traditional tunes and his sumptuous compositions for the West Ocean String Quartet and the band Buttons and Bows.

"The go-to guitarist of choice for so many musicians, Gerry O’ Beirne brings to the trio his massive breadth of expertise in so many genres and a glorious voice to boot."

The concert will take place on February 11 at 8pm.

Tickets will cost between €15 and €18.

Further information, in addition to booking, can be found by clicking here.