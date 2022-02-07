Kildare councillor calls on govt to allow 'simple and easy-to-implement' forestry scheme

A Kildare councillor has called on the government to allow a forestry scheme that "will encourage as many families as possible to participate."

It follows after a new scheme was introduced in December of last year, which would allow farmers to plant up to one hectare (2.47ac) of native trees without the need for a forestry licence.

Social Democrats Cllr Chris Pender said: "By removing the requirement, the new law will allow for the planting of broadleaf trees up to one hectare and will include this type of afforestation in agriculture and forestry schemes."

"The SD have long advocated for practical changes that benefit farmers and landowners: the correct tree planting has numerous advantages, ranging from increased carbon sequestration to increased biodiversity and air quality."

The Newbridge politician continued: "Farmers have been pleading for more assistance and less bureaucracy in facilitating tree planting for years.

Cllr Chris Pender, Social Democrats

"People in rural Ireland recognise the importance of forestry as a component of a healthy landscape, but agricultural policy has long been a disincentive to tree planting, unless on a commercial scale."

Cllr Pender said that the Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine must devise programs to encourage farmers and landowners to participate: "It cannot simply be a case of allowing small-scale planting and providing grants and then declaring that the Department's job is complete.

"When these supports are announced, we must take a proactive approach to help people understand how to access them.

"Ireland is failing to meet its afforestation targets, which significantly impacts our climate change policy and carbon budgets: the forestry sector has been in crisis for several years, with a significant backlog of planting and felling licenses.

"The government must also be concerned about these issues," Cllr Pender concluded.

