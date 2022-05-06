Kildare man jailed for aiding and abetting in sexual abuse of young boys by paramedic organisation volunteer

A man who filmed a boy being orally raped after his co-accused who was molesting the child had rendered the victim unconscious with a pain relief drug has been jailed for five and a half years

Jordan Murphy (22), and a 31-year-old co-accused, knew each other through their work with a voluntary paramedic organisation.

Murphy, of Ardconagh, Naas, Kildare, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to two charges of aiding and abetting in the sexual assault of a child on May 7 and 20, 2018. He also pleaded guilty to production of child pornography on May 7, 2018.

Murphy was 18 years old at the time and was driving the vehicle after his co-accused used an oxygen mask to force the teenage victim to inhale a pain relief drug before he sexually assaulted him.

Thirteen days later, another 15-year-old was sexually assaulted by the co-accused in a similar manner after he too was rendered unconscious when the older man forced him to inhale the drug.

The court heard that the earlier offences came to light after gardaí confiscated Murphy’s phone during a search of his home after the second victim made a complaint that he had been sexually assaulted.

The court heard the co-accused was the “prime mover” in the offences and Murphy did not obtain or administer the drugs, and did not participate in the sexual abuse of the victims.

Detective Garda Robert Whelan told Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing BL, prosecuting, that analysis of this phone revealed four videos which had been recorded by Murphy, including two videos of the 15-year-old being forced to inhale the drug and two videos of him being orally raped by the older man.

The co-accused received an 11 year prison term with 18 months suspended in May 2020.

The co-accused had pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to oral rape of one boy on May 7, 2018. He also admitted meeting the child for the purpose of sexual exploitation and aiding and abetting in the production of child pornography.

The co-accused further pleaded guilty to sexual assault and sexual exploitation of another child on May 20, 2018. Finally, he admitted stealing items, including a vial of Penthrox and a carbon dioxide chamber, on an unknown date in 2018.

Penthrox is an analgesic used by medical practitioners, the defence forces, ambulance paramedics, sports clubs and surf lifesavers to administer emergency pain relief.

It is administered by attaching a vial of the liquid drug to a pipe-like device called a green whistle, which is then used to inhale the drug.

On Friday, May 6, Mr Justice Paul McDermott noted Murphy had come under the co-accused's influences as a 15-year-old boy when the older man was 24 years old. He said it was important to understand Murphy had been a troubled teenager himself who had been plied with gifts by the co-accused .

He noted if it was not for his involvement with the co-accused, it was unlikely Murphy would have offended. He said the co-accused was the “prime mover” in the offences but Murphy had a high degree of responsibility and participation.

He said Murphy did not get or administer the drug, nor sexually assault either victim but he knew full well what was going on. He noted the video taken was a further humiliation and degradation.

Mr Justice McDermott noted in mitigation Murphy’s very early guilty plea, which he said was significant as a public acknowledge of the offending. He said a trial may have been difficult and troubling for the victims.

He took into account Murphy’s remorse and lack of prior convictions but said the nature of the offending was such that he had to consider consecutive sentencing.

Mr Justice McDermott imposed consecutive sentences totalling seven and a half years and suspended the final two years on strict conditions. He also ordered Murphy to have no contact directly or indirectly with the two young men.