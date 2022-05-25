60 residential units proposed for South Kildare town, planning permission files show

The proposed development will include a variety of different units. File Photograph.
Planning permission files lodged with Kildare County Council show that 60 residential units have been proposed for a South Kildare town.
Dwellings Developments Newbridge Limited, which was established last November, is seeking consent from KCC for the construction of the residential units at Morristownbiller in Newbridge.
These include: 12 Type A (three bed semi-detached units); 19 Type B (two bed terrace units); 21 Type A1 (three bed end of Terrace units); two Type C (three bed semi-detached units); two Type D (one bed apartment); two Type E (one bed apartment); one Type F, (two bed apartment) and one Type G, (two bed apartment).
The company is also seeking permission for: the provision of public and private open space, carparking, bin storage, public lighting, landscaping, boundary treatments, pedestrian access and site entrance onto Lakeside Park, connections to existing services, and all associated development.
The date received is listed as May 20, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as June 23 and July 14.
A dejected Ben Ryan of Kildare at the final whistle of the Electric Ireland Leinster GAA Minor Football Championship Final match between Dublin and Kildare at O'Moore Park, Photo by Stephen McCarthy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.