Musical and Dramatic Society in Kildare to hold 'Midsummer Melodies' concert

A Musical and Dramatic Society based in County Kildare are set to hold a 'Midsummer Melodies' concert.
The concert, by the Kill Singers, will be held on Friday, June 24 and tickets are available at the door on the night.
The group recently enjoyed outstanding success at the AIMS Choral Festival in New Ross on Sunday, May 22 last, coming away with first place in two competitions: the Fr John O' Brien trophy for mixed voice choirs and the Tom McNally Memorial Perpetual Cup, and an open competition for 'Light Touch' songs.
Their first place in the mixed voice choirs competition was the group's third win in a row in this competition and fourth time overall ensuring that the Fr John O' Brien Trophy stays in Kildare for another year.
The event will take place in St Johns Church, Kill at 8pm, but strawberry and prosecco will be served at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost €15.
