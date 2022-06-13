Search

Carnival on the Kildare-Offaly border coming this weekend

A carnival will be coming to a town located on the Kildare-Offaly border this weekend.

The Colour Carnival, Offaly’s family focused festival, promises to be jam-packed with thriving activities and brilliant live music performances. 

Newly elected Cathaoirleach of Edenderry Municipal District, Cllr Robert McDermott outlined "The Colour Carnival is a perfect opportunity for the people of Edenderry and surrounding areas, as well as visitors to the area, to celebrate the welcome return of live music family friendly festivals in our communities."

People can celebrate the glorious and timeless smash hits of the 80’s with a live performance from Electric Dreams.

Also gracing the main stage is Gramophone Social, a listening experience that will take the audience back in time and performances from wonderful local artists.

"After a wonderful Cruinniú na nÓg event in Edenderry last week that celebrated creativity in children and young adults, we are delighted to present the festival’s biggest interactive attraction - VEX Robotics as well as Professor Bubbles, who will take a break from the lab to visit Edenderry to make the biggest and most spectacular bubbles for everyone!" added Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Cllr Declan Harvey.

As with the Colour Carnivals in Tullamore and Birr, full programme details will be shared via Offaly County Councils social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram over the coming days. 

O’Connell Square will be closed for the duration of this event.

This one day festival of colour will take place in O’Connell Square, Edenderry from midday on Sunday, June 19.

