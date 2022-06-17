Search

17 Jun 2022

Details revealed for Mulitcultural Day 2022 in Newbridge, Kildare

The event is being organised by the White Oaks Estate

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Jun 2022 9:00 PM

Details for Mulitcultural Day 2022 in the town of Newbridge have been revealed.

The event will feature food, dancing and music from a number of different countries, such as Brazil, Chile, Poland, the Czech Republic, Malaysia and Africa.

It is being organised by the White Oaks Estate, who said that they hope to have Senator Fiona O' Loughlin and councillors Chris Pender and Noel Heavey in attendance, along with members of Tidy Towns and Ukrainians housed in Liffey Lodge.

"It will be a very successful and much talked about event bringing all nationalities together in a large celebration of diversity within our community," the group said.

Although the event is planned for Saturday, July 9 at 2pm, it may change to Sunday, July 10 if weather conditions prove to be an issue.

Local News

