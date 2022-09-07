Search

07 Sept 2022

Music and dancing event featuring Palestinian dancers to take place in Newbridge, Kildare

The traditional Palestinian dance (Dabka) is an integral part of the Palestinian folklore and the memory of the Palestinian's culture. Pic: Lajee Cultural Tour Ireland 2022 via Facebook.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

07 Sept 2022 11:28 AM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A music and dancing event featuring Palestinian dancers will place in Newbridge.

Kildare County Council will be holding a reception for the Lajee Cultural Tour 2022 at Newbridge Town Hall.

The event will feature Cathú and friends traditional music, local Irish dancers and Lajee Dabka and musicians from the Aida Refugee Camp, which is located near Bethlehem.

According to the Lajee Centre, the traditional Palestinian dance (Dabka) is an integral part of the Palestinian folklore and the memory of the Palestinian's culture.

Admission is free, but those who wish to attend must register via Eventbrite.

For further information, call Orla on 087 256 9661.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 17 from 10.30am to 12pm. 

