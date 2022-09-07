Music and dancing event featuring Palestinian dancers to take place in Newbridge, Kildare

The traditional Palestinian dance (Dabka) is an integral part of the Palestinian folklore and the memory of the Palestinian's culture. Pic: Lajee Cultural Tour Ireland 2022 via Facebook.
A music and dancing event featuring Palestinian dancers will place in Newbridge.
Kildare County Council will be holding a reception for the Lajee Cultural Tour 2022 at Newbridge Town Hall.
The event will feature Cathú and friends traditional music, local Irish dancers and Lajee Dabka and musicians from the Aida Refugee Camp, which is located near Bethlehem.
According to the Lajee Centre, the traditional Palestinian dance (Dabka) is an integral part of the Palestinian folklore and the memory of the Palestinian's culture.
Admission is free, but those who wish to attend must register via Eventbrite.
For further information, call Orla on 087 256 9661.
The event will take place on Saturday, September 17 from 10.30am to 12pm.
Athy Barry Kelly holds off the tackling Killian Galligan Clogherinkoe in the Joe Mallon SFC quarter-final at Round Towers. Photo: Sean Brilly
Michael is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall with short light grey hair and green eyes. It’s understood he was wearing a navy blue rain jacket, grey trousers and dark boots when last seen.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.