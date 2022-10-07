Search

07 Oct 2022

Kildare's Roisin Murphy urges people to try upcycle challenge

Pic: Supplied - Hosts Roisin Murphy and Peter Finn

Home Rescue hosts Roisin Murphy and Peter Finn

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

07 Oct 2022 5:42 PM

Roisin Murphy, Kildare woman and co-presenter of RTE's Home Rescue programme, has urged people to upcycle and give everyday objects a new lease of life.
The Oghill native is a judge for The Upcycle Challenge - an annual competition that encourages people to find something that is no longer in use and transform it into something new.
By creating unique pieces and submitting them to the competition, the lucky winners will be in with a chance to share €4,500 in prize money across a range of six different categories nationwide.
The Upcycle Challenge helps to highlight how to easily and creatively reuse the everyday items and materials around us.
Ireland is consuming at a rate that is unsustainable and by keeping items in circulation for longer, it will help to reduce the environmental burden on our planet.
By embracing the circular economy we can extend the life of objects that we buy and use.
Róisín said: “I am thrilled to once again be involved in this year’s Upcycle Challenge.

Impressed
“As a judge at last year’s competition, I was so impressed with the high standard of submissions and the level of creativity hidden in every county in Ireland.
“Some of the creations were so imaginative that I wanted to have them in my own home.
“I would encourage everyone to get involved this year and submit their projects to the Upcycle Challenge.
“I can’t wait to see the projects and to be inspired by them.”
Sinéad Ní Mhainnín, Waste Prevention & Resource Efficiency Officer for Connacht & Ulster, stated, “As the Upcycle Challenge kicks off its sixth year, I look forward to another exciting competition for 2022.
“Each year I am astounded by the level of creativity and ingenuity from the applicants.
“In particular, I enjoy seeing the journey that they took to create the finished product.
“There are some great prizes to be won this year, and we are looking forward to seeing entries from all over Ireland.”
The competition is open for applications on mywaste.ie between Wednesday 31st August 2022 and Thursday 27th October 2022.
To successfully showcase the creation of the upcycled item, the participants must include before and after pictures along with some information about the inspiration behind the finished product.
Winners will be announced on the My Waste website and social media pages on Wednesday 23rd November 2022.
Prizes are sponsored by the Regional Waste Management Planning Offices and the Environmental Protection Agency.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media