Kildare's Roisin Murphy urges people to try upcycle challenge

Roisin Murphy, Kildare woman and co-presenter of RTE's Home Rescue programme, has urged people to upcycle and give everyday objects a new lease of life.

The Oghill native is a judge for The Upcycle Challenge - an annual competition that encourages people to find something that is no longer in use and transform it into something new.

By creating unique pieces and submitting them to the competition, the lucky winners will be in with a chance to share €4,500 in prize money across a range of six different categories nationwide.

The Upcycle Challenge helps to highlight how to easily and creatively reuse the everyday items and materials around us.

Ireland is consuming at a rate that is unsustainable and by keeping items in circulation for longer, it will help to reduce the environmental burden on our planet.

By embracing the circular economy we can extend the life of objects that we buy and use.

Róisín said: “I am thrilled to once again be involved in this year’s Upcycle Challenge.



Impressed

“As a judge at last year’s competition, I was so impressed with the high standard of submissions and the level of creativity hidden in every county in Ireland.

“Some of the creations were so imaginative that I wanted to have them in my own home.

“I would encourage everyone to get involved this year and submit their projects to the Upcycle Challenge.

“I can’t wait to see the projects and to be inspired by them.”

Sinéad Ní Mhainnín, Waste Prevention & Resource Efficiency Officer for Connacht & Ulster, stated, “As the Upcycle Challenge kicks off its sixth year, I look forward to another exciting competition for 2022.

“Each year I am astounded by the level of creativity and ingenuity from the applicants.

“In particular, I enjoy seeing the journey that they took to create the finished product.

“There are some great prizes to be won this year, and we are looking forward to seeing entries from all over Ireland.”

The competition is open for applications on mywaste.ie between Wednesday 31st August 2022 and Thursday 27th October 2022.

To successfully showcase the creation of the upcycled item, the participants must include before and after pictures along with some information about the inspiration behind the finished product.

Winners will be announced on the My Waste website and social media pages on Wednesday 23rd November 2022.

Prizes are sponsored by the Regional Waste Management Planning Offices and the Environmental Protection Agency.