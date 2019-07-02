Co Kildare obituaries: Tuesday, July 2, 2019

The death has occurred of The Very Rev. Dean Philip Knowles

Athy, Kildare / Cashel, Tipperary



The Very Rev. Dean Philip Knowles, priest-in-charge of Narraghmore, Timolin, Castledermot and Kinneagh parishes, retired Dean of the Cathedral Church of St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick’s Rock, Cashel. Late of Kingsgrove, Athy, Co. Kildare. Passed away peacefully in the care of St. Bridget’s Hospice, The Curragh on Tuesday 2nd July, 2019. Sadly missed by his sister Heather, brothers Herbert and David, sisters-in-law Anne and Jenny, nieces, nephews, good friends Con and Eileen Doyle, his fellow clergy, choir “In Cantorum”, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Arriving at St. Mullin's Church, Timolin for 8pm Service of Reception on Wednesday, 3rd July, 2019.

*

Funeral Service at 11 am in St. James' Church, Castledermot, on Thursday, 4th July, 2019.

Departing Castledermot on Thursday, 4th July, 2019, to arrive at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick's Rock, Cashel arriving at 3.30pm for the Eucharist in Thanksgiving and Remembrance. Burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard.

For me to live is Christ

And to die is gain

The eternal God is your refuge

May his everlasting arms

Bear you up every moment

The death has occurred of Alan Mahon

Richardstown, Kildangan, Kildare



Alan Mahon, Richardstown, Kildangan, Co. Kildare, 30 June 2019. Formerly of Monasterevin (unexpectedly while mountain climbing in Russia). Much loved and sadly missed by his wife and best friend Deirdre, his adored children Nora, Alice and Ollie, his parents Dennis (Dee) and Teresa, brothers Barry and Dennis, parents-in-law, Francis and Marie Quigley, sisters-in-law Mary, Aoife, Margaret and Caroline, brothers-in-law Michael and John, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and colleagues.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of John McEvoy

Rockfield, Maynooth, Kildare / Rathfarnham, Dublin



McEvoy, John, late of Rockfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and Rathfarnham, Dublin 16, July 1st 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the tender care of the staff of Killarney Nursing Home, predeceased by his beloved wife Elizabeth and daughter Susan, sadly missed by his loving daughters Anne & Mary, son Seán, grandchildren Jonathan, Levina, Rebecca, Mariana, Ciaran, Adam & Heidi, great-grandchildren Evan and Joseph, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Shane Millea

School St., Kilcock, Kildare / Celbridge, Kildare



Millea, Shane, School St., Kilcock & late of Celbridge, Co. Kildare, July 1st 2019, suddenly, beloved son of the late Anne, deeply regretted by his loving father Richard, son Colton, daughter Ciara, sister Zita, brother Jason, uncles, aunts, nephew, niece, cousins, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday at 9.15am to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for 10am Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Frank BREEN (Corporal Rtd.)

Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare



BREEN Frank Corporal Rtd., (Curragh View, Brownstown, The Curragh) 30th June 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Clare, daughter Colleen, granddaughter Ellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Frank Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 3 o'clock with Rosary that evening at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Anne DUFFY

Naas, Kildare / Templeogue, Dublin



Duffy (Naas and formerly of Templeogue and Dun Laoghaire Library) - June 30, 2019, (after a short illness), at Naas General Hospital, Anne, beloved sister of John; Very deeply regretted by her loving brother, extended family and friends.

Removal on Wednesday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Deans Grange Cemetery arriving at approximately 12.15pm. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tessie) Dunne (née Smullen)

Grangeclare West, Kilmeague, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family after a short illness. Mother of the late Colm.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, daughter Claire, son-in-law Liam, grandchildren Louise and Natasha, brothers Tony and Sean, sisters Marcella, Kathleen and Alice, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tessie Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home from 7pm on Tuesday and all day, Wednesday, with rosary both nights at 8pm.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kevin Monaghan

Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Dominics Park.

Private and acting corporal overseas. Ex-Defence Forces, Transport Unit, Command Vehicle Workshop, The Curragh Camp.

Peacefully, at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Trish, son Alen, daughter Kim, sister Noreen, brothers Eddie, Johnny and Percy, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunt May, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Kevin Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home from 4 o'clock on Tuesday with rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Mulhall

William Pearse Terrace, Castledermot, Kildare



Predeceased by her loving son Brian. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Christy, daughters Jacqueline and Tara, sons Christopher, John and Gary, grandchildren, brothers Pat and Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY KATHLEEN REST IN PEACE.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 2pm with the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:30am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE ON WEDNESDAY MORNING PLEASE.

The death has occurred of Jamie Murray

Celbridge, Kildare



Murray Jamie (St. Raphael’s Manor, Celbridge) June 30th. 2019, (suddenly), Beloved son of James and Dympna. Sadly missed by his loving parents, brother Danny, sister Rachel, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening (2nd. July) from 6pm until 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Wednesday morning (3rd. July) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Jack Nulty

Laurel Drive, Dundrum, Dublin / Kildare / Louth



Nulty, Jack, Laurel Drive, Dundrum, Dublin, 27th June 2019, peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Sheila. Deeply regretted by his loving son Leo, daughter Paula, son-in-law Joe, Leo's partner Jenny, grandchildren Daniel and Alex, sister Olive, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Service in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Thursday at 2pm. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of William (Bill) O'Brien

25 Sunnyside Lawns, Athy, Kildare / Castledermot, Kildare



(Formerly 15 Carbery Park, Athy and Castledermot, Co. Kildare). Husband of the Late Sarah and father of the Late Edward. Deeply regretted by his loving family - Billy, Mary and Tina, brother Seamus, son-in-law David, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at 25 Sunnyside Lawns, Athy from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 10.15am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

