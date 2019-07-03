Co Kildare obituaries: Wednesday, July 3, 2019

The death has occurred of Marie ECCLES (née Harrington)

Naas, Kildare



Eccles (nee Harrington) (Lacken View and formerly of St. Corban’s Place, Naas) – July 2, 2019, (peacefully), at home, Marie, beloved wife of Mick and dear mother of Mick, Rory and Jonathan; Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday with Prayers at 7.00pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Seamus (Shay) Gorman

Celbridge, Kildare / Coill Dubh, Kildare



GORMAN, Seamus (Shay) (Celbridge Co. Kildare and formerly of Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare) July 2nd., 2019 (suddenly). Beloved husband of Bernadette (Bernie) and much loved father of Amy, Daniel and David and cherished granddad of Max; Shay will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandson, son-in-law Simon, brother William (Willie), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Thursday evening (July 4th) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Friday morning (July 5th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

The death has occurred of The Very Rev. Dean Philip Knowles

Athy, Kildare / Cashel, Tipperary



The Very Rev. Dean Philip Knowles, priest-in-charge of Narraghmore, Timolin, Castledermot and Kinneagh parishes, retired Dean of the Cathedral Church of St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick’s Rock, Cashel. Late of Kingsgrove, Athy, Co. Kildare. Passed away peacefully in the care of St. Bridget’s Hospice, The Curragh on Tuesday 2nd July, 2019. Sadly missed by his sister Heather, brothers Herbert and David, sisters-in-law Anne and Jenny, nieces, nephews, good friends Con and Eileen Doyle, his fellow clergy, choir “In Cantorum”, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Arriving at St. Mullin's Church, Timolin for 8pm Service of Reception on Wednesday, 3rd July, 2019.

*

Funeral Service at 11 am in St. James' Church, Castledermot, on Thursday, 4th July, 2019.

*

Departing Castledermot on Thursday, 4th July, 2019, to arrive at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick's Rock, Cashel arriving at 3.30pm for the Eucharist in Thanksgiving and Remembrance. Burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard.

For me to live is Christ

And to die is gain

The eternal God is your refuge

May his everlasting arms

Bear you up every moment

The death has occurred of Alan Mahon

Richardstown, Kildangan, Kildare



Alan Mahon, Richardstown, Kildangan, Co. Kildare, 30 June 2019. Formerly of Monasterevin (unexpectedly while mountain climbing in Russia). Much loved and sadly missed by his wife and best friend Deirdre, his adored children Nora, Alice and Ollie, his parents Dennis (Dee) and Teresa, brothers Barry and Dennis, parents-in-law, Francis and Marie Quigley, sisters-in-law Mary, Aoife, Margaret and Caroline, brothers-in-law Michael and John, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and colleagues.

Prayers at Alan's home this Wednesday evening, 3rd July, at 8.30pm. (Following the Kildangan Cemetery Mass). Funeral arrangements later.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of John McEvoy

Rockfield, Maynooth, Kildare / Rathfarnham, Dublin



McEvoy, John, late of Rockfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and Rathfarnham, Dublin 16, July 1st 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the tender care of the staff of Killarney Nursing Home, predeceased by his beloved wife Elizabeth and daughter Susan, sadly missed by his loving daughters Anne & Mary, son Seán, grandchildren Jonathan, Levina, Rebecca, Mariana, Ciaran, Adam & Heidi, great-grandchildren Evan and Joseph, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Shane Millea

School St., Kilcock, Kildare / Celbridge, Kildare



Millea, Shane, School St., Kilcock & late of Celbridge, Co. Kildare, July 1st 2019, suddenly, beloved son of the late Anne, deeply regretted by his loving father Richard, son Colton, daughter Ciara, sister Zita, brother Jason, uncles, aunts, nephew, niece, cousins, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday at 9.15am to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for 10am Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

