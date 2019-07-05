Co Kildare obituaries: Friday, July 5, 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Behan

College Rd., Clane, Kildare



Behan, Patrick (Paddy), College Rd., Clane, Co. Kildare, July 4th 2019, peacefully at his home, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Breeda, sons Patrick, Enda & Ronan, daughter Karen, son-in-law Alan, daughter-in-law Annie, mother in law Chris, grandchildren Shannon, Zoe, Daithí & Brigit, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends,

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Saturday from 4pm to 9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Sunday at 12.30pm to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 1pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis"

The death has occurred of Bernard Berney

Kinloch Brae, Kilcullen, Kildare



Berney Bernard, Kinlock Brae, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, Eircode( R56 Fw35) July 3rd 2019. Passed away at his home. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, his daughters Helen, Emma and Laura, his son John, his sons-in-law Shane, Danny and Garry, his daughter-in-law Michelle, his sister Eileen and his brothers, Jim and Tom, his grandchildren Hannah, Grace, Conchobhar, Holly, Finn, Maedhbh and Rory, his nephews and nieces, especially Marie, who cared for him lovingly right to the end, and all his many friends. He will be sadly missed.

Reposing at his home from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday 4th July. Funeral Mass on Friday 5th July at 11am in The Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen. Funeral afterwards to St. Brigids's Cemetery.

May Bernard Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Francis Deegan

Liffey Heights, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Deegan Francis (France), Liffey Heights, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. 3rd July 2019. Deeply regretted by Lena, daughter Ann, son Edward, grandchildren, brothers Jim and Tommy, sister Kay, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington on Saturday from 11.00 am with removal at 2.30 pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace for 3.00 pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary (Maura) Doyle (née Moore)

Leixlip, Kildare



Doyle Mary (Maura) (née Moore) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) July 3rd. 2019, (peacefully), at Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge. Beloved partner of the late Edmond Foley and dear mother of Gregg, Sonja and Adrian.

Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren Blathnaid, Cillian, Senan, Alex, Pierse and Hugo, Sonja’s husband Brian, Adrian’s wife Nikki, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday evening (5th. July) from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning (6th. July) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Nancy Sullivan (née Byrne)

Aylesbury, Belmont Road, Ferrybank, Waterford / Castletownbere, Cork / Athy, Kildare



Nancy Sullivan (nee Byrne), Aylesbury, Belmont Road, Ferrybank and late of Athy, Co. Kildare, who died on Thursday 4th July 2019, peacefully, at home. Nancy will be sadly missed by her husband Bernie, brother Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Nancy will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Saturday 6th July from 2.30pm until 4pm. Removal on Sunday, 7th July, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marie ECCLES (née Harrington)

Naas, Kildare



Eccles (nee Harrington) (Lacken View and formerly of St. Corban’s Place, Naas) – July 2, 2019, (peacefully), at home, Marie, beloved wife of Mick and dear mother of Mick, Rory and Jonathan; Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday with Prayers at 7.00pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Seamus (Shay) Gorman

Celbridge, Kildare / Coill Dubh, Kildare



GORMAN, Seamus (Shay) (Celbridge Co. Kildare and formerly of Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare) July 2nd., 2019 (suddenly). Beloved husband of Bernadette (Bernie) and much loved father of Amy, Daniel and David and cherished granddad of Max; Shay will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandson, son-in-law Simon, brother William (Willie), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Thursday evening (July 4th) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Friday morning (July 5th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Benny (Thomas) MORAN

Sallynoggin, Dublin / Kilcock, Kildare



MORAN (Sallynoggin, Co. Dublin and formerly of Kilcock, Co. Kildare) – July 3rd 2019 (peacefully) at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Benny (Thomas); dearly beloved husband and best friend of Marie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sister Nancy, sister-in-law May (Murphy), nephews Michael, Charles, John and Kenneth, nieces Anne, Margaret and Susan, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin (opp. Sallynoggin Church) on Friday from 10am to 5pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Our Lady of Victories Church, Sallynoggin arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Deans Grange Cemetery. House Private.