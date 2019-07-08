Co Kildare obituaries: Monday, July 8, 2019

The death has occurred of Celia HYNES (née Bell)

McAuley Place, Naas, Kildare / Kilworth, Cork



In the loving care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. McAuley Place, Sallins Road, Naas, Co. Kildare, formerly of Kilworth, Co. Cork, Wembley and Hertfordshire, England. Sadly missed by her loving husband Denis, brothers-in-law Noel, Frank, Fin, Bernard and Michael, stepson Sean, sisters-in-law, Ruth, Anne, Rose and Alison, nephews, nieces, the board of directors, management and residents of McAuley Place, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday (17th July) in The Oratory of Craddock House Nursing Home from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning (18th July) at 9.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Craddock House Nursing Home. Donation box in Church.

"May She Rest In Peace."

The death has occurred of Pat Lambe

St. Brigid's Avenue, Kilcullen, Kildare



Pat Lambe, St. Brigid's Avenue, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, Died 7th July 2019 at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary and brothers Andy, Tom and Mick. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Jim, Jack, Billy, Tony, Ollie and Noel, sisters Mary, Kit, Minnie, Bridie and Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his brother Noel and sister-in-law Margaret's residence, Avondale Drive, Kilcullen (Eircode R56 R728) from 3oc on Tuesday 9th with prayers at 8oc. Removal from there on Wednesday 10th at 10.15am to The Church of The Sacret Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen via St. Brigid's Avenue arriving for 11oc Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Tallaght I.C.U. Donation box in Church.

"May Pat Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) Fleming

Drummond Etra, Carrickmacross, Monaghan / Curragh, Kildare / Mayo



The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) Fleming, Drummond Etra, Carrickmacross and formerly the Curragh, Co. Kildare and Co. Mayo. 6th July 2019. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his many friends and former colleagues.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lonergan Funeral Directors Funeral Home (A81 D328), Main Street, Carrickmacross, on Sunday, 7th July, from 7pm until 8pm. A Memorial Service will take place in the funeral home on Monday at 10am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

The death has occurred of Catherine Murphy (née Walsh)

Mynagh, Kildare Town, Kildare



Daughter of the late Patrick

sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, mother Kathleen, sisters Pauline, Noelle and Brid, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and neighbours.

May Catherine Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of Niall Hoare

Sandylane, Blackrock, Louth / Sallins, Kildare



Niall Hoare, Sallins, Co Kildare and formerly of Sandylane, Blackrock, Co. Louth. Suddenly on 5th July 2019. Niall, beloved son of the late Eamonn and Phyllis and dear brother of Diarmuid, Sinead, Oisin and Ruairi, and son Shane. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sister, son, brother in law Neil, sisters in law, Gloria and Elizabeth, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, from 2pm until 7pm on Friday, 12th July. Removal on Saturday, the 13th July, at 10.30am to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Fursey’s Cemetery, Haggardstown.

The death has occurred of Margaret Whelan (née Doyle)

Coolattin Road, Carnew, Wicklow / Kilcock, Kildare



And Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown and Parke House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Jack and devoted mother of Maureen, Kathleen, Margaret, Nancy, John (Jack) and Josephine, sister of Tony, Sue, Ciss and the late Joe, Bill, Paddy, Mick, Kathleen and Nan. Deeply regretted by her daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

Reposing at her daughter Maureen's residence at Abbeyfield, Kilcock, Co. Kildare on Sunday (7th July) from 10 a.m. with Prayers at 8 p.m. Removal from residence will take place on Monday (8th July) at 9.30 a.m. to St. Brigid's Church, Tomacork for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret Whelan (née Doyle)

Coolattin Road, Carnew, Wicklow / Kilcock, Kildare



And Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown and Parke House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Jack and devoted mother of Maureen, Kathleen, Margaret, Nancy, John (Jack) and Josephine, sister of Tony, Sue, Ciss and the late Joe, Bill, Paddy, Mick, Kathleen and Nan. Deeply regretted by her daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

Reposing at her daughter Maureen's residence at Abbeyfield, Kilcock, Co. Kildare on Sunday (7th July) from 10 a.m. with Prayers at 8 p.m. Removal from residence will take place on Monday (8th July) at 9.30 a.m. to St. Brigid's Church, Tomacork for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Leslie Gerard Bryson

An Crocán, Clane, Kildare / Dublin



Bryson, Leslie Gerard, An Crocán, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Upper Leeson St., Dublin, July 2nd 2019. Peacefully at his residence. Beloved son of the late Alfred & Pearl. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Priscilla, Olga, Rosemarie & Sandra, brother in law Bob, sister in law Muriel, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 9.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 10am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rosemary (Mol) BURKE RYAN (née Pearse)

Kingsfurze Avenue and late of St. Corban's Place, Naas, Kildare



Beloved wife of the late Joseph Burke. Sadly missed by her loving sons Joe, Tommy, Colin and Sean, her husband John (Ryan), sister Bernadette, brothers Jimmy and Paddy, daughters-in-law Elaine, Anne-Marie, Brenda and Kerrie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.

"May She Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Maurice Hanifin

Grange, Kilcock, Kildare / Kilcloon, Meath



Hanifin, Maurice, Grange, Kilcock, Co. Kildare & late of Jenkinstown, Kilcloon, Co. Meath, July 4th 2019. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth. Sadly missed by his wife Carmel, loving daughters Ciara & Fiona, sisters Maureen & Junita, brothers John & Dan, brothers in law, sisters in law, mother in law Carmel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons, Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock on Monday from 5-9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for 12 noon funeral Mass, folowed by burial in Kilcloon Cemetery.