Co Kildare obituaries: Monday, July 15, 2019

The death has occurred of Angela Cox (née Connolly)

Avila,Christianstown, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Curragh Lawn Nursing Home in her 94th year. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Colm and their infant son Pádraic. Sadly missed by her loving children Peadar, Tom, Seán, Helena, Paula, Colm, Declan, Angela, Romy and Aoife, brothers Peter-Francis and Michael, sister Helen, sister in law Teresa, sons in law, daughters in law, partners, beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

May Angela Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 3 o'clock on Tuesday. Removal on Tuesday evening at 6.30 to arrive at St. Brigids Church, Milltown for 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Ar dheis dé go raibh sí.

The death has occurred of Margaret Blanchfield (née Browne)

Mullaghmast, Athy, Kildare



Margaret Blanchfield, (nee Browne) Mullaghmast, Athy, Co. Kildare (Eircode R14 PP92), July 13th 2019, peacefuly, at Naas General Hospital, following a long illness bravely borne.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Con, Daughters Rochelle, Elaine, Lillian and Ciara, sons Conleth and Bartholomew, Brothers, Sisters, Brothers-in-law, Sisters-in-law, Sons-in-law, Daughters-in-law, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence from 3 o'clock on Sunday with prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal from there on Monday morning to the Church of S.S. Mary and Laurence, Crookstown, arriving for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday morning. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in church.

"May Margaret Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Mary Gill (née Coyne)

Corrachoill Park, Prosperous, Kildare



Gill (nee Coyne), Mary, Corrachoill Park, Prosperous, Co. Kildare, July 12th 2019, peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved partner of the late John (Jack) Bagnall, mother in law of the late Chris (Flash) Delaney and daughter of the late Mary & James. Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 4pm, with prayers on Monday at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Allen Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alzheimers Association of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Sam HOLT

Coolavacoose, Carbury, Kildare



At Mount Pleasant Nursing Home (suddenly & peacefully). A dearly beloved husband of Pearl and Dad to John, Meriel and Richard, grandfather to Thomas, Rosemary, Sam, Roger, Robert and Carolyn and great grandfather to Lily. Will be remembered with affection by his sisters Margaret (Spencer) and Joy (Brown), son-in-law James and daughters-in-law Pauline and Sandra

Sam will be at his home: Coolavacoose, Carbury Co. Kildare on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. Leaving Coolavacoose on Monday at 1.30pm, arriving to Carbury Parish for 2pm Funeral Service. Burial afterwards at Carbury Hill. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Hubert Howley

Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Kildare / Ardrahan, Galway



Howley, Hubert, Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Ardrahan, Co. Galway, July 13th 2019, peacefully at his home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons David & Patrick, daughters Julie Ann, Brenda & Martina, Patrick's partner Rose, brother, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Sunday and Monday from 4-8pm, with prayers on Monday at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Brigid's Hosipce, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of Pat (Patrick) Kelly

Oak Lawns, Kilmeague, Kildare / Mullingar, Westmeath



Formerly of Wooddown, The Downs, Mullingar and Ticknevin, Carbury.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving partner Linda, wife Anne, daughter Rebecca, son Richard, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home, Oak Lawns, Kilmeague, from 5pm on Sunday with rosary at 8pm.

Removal on Monday at 12.45pm to arrive at The Holy Trinity church, Derrinturn, for requiem Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.