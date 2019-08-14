Co Kildare Death Notices: Wednesday, 14 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Noeleen Walsh (née Melia)

Maryville, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Crossmorris

wife of the late Matt

Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family

Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Noeleen Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her son Martins house, Beechgrove, Kildare Town, from 2pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm.

Removal on Friday at 12-30 to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 1 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Lackagh Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to “the friends of Saint Brigids Hospice, the Curragh. Donations box in house and church.

The death has occurred of Con (Tony) Cullinane

Rathmore, Kildare / Ballineen, Cork



Cullinane Con (Tony) ex E.S.B. Rathmore Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Shanaway, Ballineen, Co. Cork. August 13th 2019. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Rosaline, cherished father of Anne-Marie, David, Shane and Tony and adored grandad to Ruari, Cara, Rowan, Senan and Ellie. Will be sadly missed by his brother T.J., sister Angela and by all his extended family, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington (W91YN79) on Thursday from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving on Friday to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Eadestown for 11.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Donation box at the Funeral Home and the Church.

The death has occurred of Maureen Fox (née Grace)

Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare



Maureen Fox (nee Grace) Ashgrove, Derrinturn, Carbury, Co. Kildare, August 11th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Sean, loving mother of John, Patrick, Jimmy, Jane and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Maureen Rest in Peace

Maureen will be reposing at her family home on Thursday and Friday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm each evening. Requiem Mass on Saturday August 17th at 2pm in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Derrinturn (W91 XN35) followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anne Kirwan (née Weldon)

Gurteenoona, Monasterevin, Kildare



(Formerly Station House, Monasterevin). Wife of the Late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, brother, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her daughter Philomena Madigan's residence, Gurteenoona, Monasterevin (Eir Code W34 DR79) from 2pm on Thursday afternoon wirh Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.15am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery. House private Friday morning please.