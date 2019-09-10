Kildare Death Notices for Tuesday, 10 September, 2019

The death has occurred of Lee HOULDEN

Sallins, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



HOULDEN. Lee (Sallins, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballyfermot, Dublin 10) September 7th 2019 (peacefully) at home. Beloved son of Lorraine and Carl and loving brother to Jolene. Lee will be very sadly missed by his loving family, his heartbroken partner Jessy, daughter Emma Lee, nephew Leon, grandparents Larry and Noreen Gibney, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home in Sallins on Wednesday, September 11th, from 6 o’c to 8 o’c. A service to celebrate Lee’s life will take place in Stafford’s Funeral Home, corner of Drumfinn Road and Ballyfermot Road, Ballyfermot on Thursday, September 12th, at 11 o’c. followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to H.O.M.E. Ballyfermot. Donation boxes will be present in the funeral home during the Service.

The death has occurred of John Duff

Celbridge, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



DUFF, John (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballyfermot, Dublin 10) September 9th., 2019 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Adored husband and best friend of Janice and much loved father of Seán, Ciarán and Aoife; John will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Terry, sister Susan, sisters-in-law Gina, Fran and Lotte, brothers-in-law Bobby and Tommy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at home on Tuesday evening (September 10th.) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. A celebration of John’s life will take place in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium on Wednesday afternoon (September 11th.) at 1:50 o’c. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Alex’s Room a charity very close to our hearts.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Isabella (Bella) Kelly (née Kavanagh)

Walkinstown, Dublin / Kildare



Kelly (née Kavanagh), Isabella (Bella), Walkinstown, Dublin, September 9th 2019, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, beloved wife of the late George and mother-in-law of the late Davie. Dear mother to Pauline, Bee & Gabbie, mother-in-law to Derek, much loved nana to Joanne & Emma & their husbands Colm & Alan, Robbie & Jessie and their partners Diane & Rob, great grandmother to Jack, Dan, Thomas & Charlie. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, nephews, nieces, extended family & friends.

May Isabella Rest In Peace.

A celebration of her life will take place at St. Agnes's Church, Crumlin Village, Dublin 12 on Wednesday at 11.30am, followed by burial in Allen Cemetery, Allen Cross, Kilmeague, Co. Kildare. (beside Allen Church).

The death has occurred of Kasey May McConville

Coke lane, Kilberry, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by her loving parents Martin and Liz, brother Kealan, sister Kerri, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilberry Cemetery. House private Wednesday morning please.

The death has occurred of Gerry Burke

Clonbrin House, Rathangan, Kildare



Burke Gerry, Clonbrin House, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, Eircode R51 TD80, September 7th 2019, suddenly and peacefully at home with family. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Catherine Theresa (Kathleen) children Patrick, Breda, Paul, Marion, Ethel, Jimmy and Fergus, sister Ita, brother Larry, daughters in law, sons in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nieces and nephews extended family, many cherished neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday (10th Sept) from 1 o'clock with rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Brochan's Church, Bracknagh, Co. Offaly (eircode R51 HF99). Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

House Private on Wednesday morning, please.

No flowers by request, please.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Foxe

Kingsfurze Avenue, Naas, Kildare



Foxe, James (Jim), Kingsfurze Avenue, Naas, Co. Kildare. September 6th 2019. (Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital). Sadly missed by his loving wife Tess, daughter Ger, sons Colm, Alan and Paul, brother Des, sons in law Mark and Trevor, daughter in law Susan, grandchildren Kasey, Ross, Dara, Zoe, Sophie and Summer, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday, September 9th, from 3.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. with prayers at 7.00 p.m. Removal on Tuesday morning, September 10th, to Our Lady and St. David's Church, Naas, for Requiem Mass at 10.00 a.m. followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Tallaght Hospital or Cancer Research. Donation box at the church.

May Jim’s soul Rest in Peace.